Woman hit by several cars near Randolph Air Force Base, dies at the scene

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are releasing more details about the death of a woman who was hit while walking along FM 78 in Universal City.

KSAT-12 reports that it happened at around 3 A.M. near Randolph Air Force Base and Pat Booker Road.

Investigators believe she was attempting to cross the poorly lit road when she was hit by a car. The driver stopped but before he could get to her, she was hit several more times by other vehicles.

Police say it appears she was struck by as many as 5 vehicles.

The first two drivers who struck the woman stayed on the scene and attempted to help the woman but she died at the scene. Police say the other drivers who hit the woman likely weren’t aware that they had run over her.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released and no charges are expected to be filed.