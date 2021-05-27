Woman hospitalized following rollover wreck on San Antonio’s South Side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman is in the hospital after rear ending a vehicle then rolling her car on Highway 90.
She was driving well above the speed limit in the area of Nogalitos Street just after 2:30 Thursday morning and hit another car.
The impact caused her Honda to roll over. She had to be cut out of the crumpled car and transported to Brooke Army Medical Center with serious injuries.
The two women in the car she hit were checked out at the scene.
Police didn’t say whether or not alcohol was a factor in the crash but the investigation continues.