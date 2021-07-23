      Weather Alert

Woman hospitalized with life threatening injuries after hitting light pole

Katy Barber
Jul 23, 2021 @ 12:29pm
Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman was taken to a local hospital with possible life-threatening injuries after she rolled her car on the northwest side of San Antonio late Thursday.

Police said the woman was driving south on the Loop 410 access road around midnight when she clipped another car at the Culebra Road intersection. The impact caused the woman’s car to roll over and hit a light pole.

The light pole was knocked down, exposing live wires, officials said.

The woman had to be extracted from her vehicle by the San Antonio Fire Department before being transported to a local hospital.

Police said the occupants of the other vehicle were not injured.

Popular Posts
Government In The NW Would Rather See Money Burn Than Use Common Sense
Body found on Highway 281 is that of missing San Antonio woman
Maria Taylor and ESPN part ways after leaked audio controversy
NW Government Ignores The Facts And Insist Guns Are The Problem
Cibolo Police investigating after dead person discovered at Walmart
Connect With Us Listen To Us On