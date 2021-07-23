Woman hospitalized with life threatening injuries after hitting light pole

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman was taken to a local hospital with possible life-threatening injuries after she rolled her car on the northwest side of San Antonio late Thursday.
Police said the woman was driving south on the Loop 410 access road around midnight when she clipped another car at the Culebra Road intersection. The impact caused the woman’s car to roll over and hit a light pole.
The light pole was knocked down, exposing live wires, officials said.
The woman had to be extracted from her vehicle by the San Antonio Fire Department before being transported to a local hospital.
Police said the occupants of the other vehicle were not injured.