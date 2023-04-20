Woman hurt when shots are fired during family dispute at San Antonio apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman is recovering after she was hurt when gunshots were fired during a family dispute at a South Side apartment complex.

Police were called to Rio Springs Apartments on West Hutchins Place at around 10:30 P.M. Wednesday.

KSAT-12 reports a man and woman had been arguing and at some point, the female’s mother stopped by the check on her daughter.

The argument escalated and more of the couple’s relatives got involved.

One of the man’s family members showed up with a gun and began firing into the floor. The woman’s mother was either grazed by a bullet of hit by shrapnel. She was treated at the scene for an injury to her foot.

The man with the gun was taken into custody. No other injuries were reported.