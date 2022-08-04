      Weather Alert

Woman in an apartment on San Antonio’s West side hit by bullets fired from outside the building

Don Morgan
Aug 4, 2022 @ 5:50am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A West side resident is in the hospital after she was shot while inside her apartment.

Police were called to an apartment complex in the 120 block of San Lino Walk at around 3 A.M.

The victim and a man were in the apartment when someone started shooting from outside the building.

Some bullets got through the wall, hitting the woman in the leg and hand.

She was brought to an area hospital and is expected to recover.

Some bullet casings have been found near the building. Investigators are trying to determine if the shots were from a drive-by or if the shooter waked up to the building and opened fire.

No other injuries were reported.

 

