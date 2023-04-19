Woman in critical condition following shooting on San Antonio’s West Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man and woman probably thought they were doing a good deed but they ended up getting robbed and one of them has been shot.

It happened at around 10:45 P.M. Tuesday in the 4400 block of West Commerce. The couple had stopped to pick up a man who was walking. He asked the couple to drop him off at an apartment complex on San Fernando. But when they pulled up to the apartments, the man pulled a gun and demanded that the couple hand over their belongings.

After they gave the man what they had, he started shooting. The female was hit several times before the shooter jumped out of the vehicle and ran off.

The man driving the vehicle sped away and called for help. The female victim was brought to an area hospital and is reported to be in critical condition.

Police haven’t provided a description of the shooter and there’s no word on whether or not the couple know who the man is.

The investigation is underway and police are still looking for the shooter.