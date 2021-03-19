      Weather Alert

Woman indicted in drunk driving crash that killed former Converse assistant police chief

Elizabeth Ruiz
Mar 19, 2021 @ 6:38pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A Bexar County Grand Jury has indicted a woman accused of killing a former Converse assistant police chief in a drunk driving crash.

San Antonio police say Jeanne-Nicole Coutros was driving erratically on Nacogdoches Road near Bell around  March 10, 2020.  When an officer tried to pull her over, she kept going .  A  short while later, her Tacoma pickup slammed into an SUV, killing 58-year-0ld Rodney Rex Rheiner.

Coutros was indicted this week on a charge of intoxication manslaughter.  If convicted, she could get up to 20 years in prison.

Rheiner started his career in law enforcement with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office  in 1985 and later took a job with the Terrell Hills Police Department.  He worked with the Converse Police Department for 27 years.

 

