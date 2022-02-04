Woman intentionally hit by driver on San Antonio’s South side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman is recovering after she was intentionally run over by a man on a South side street.
San Antonio Police tell KSAT-12 that the victim was in a car with the man and a young boy.
They were having an argument and as they made their way down East Southcross near Roosevelt, the woman got out of the car, got the boy and started walking away.
The driver turned the vehicle around, aimed it at the woman, ran her down then sped away from the scene.
She suffered serious injuries and was brought to Brooke Army Medical Center.
The boy, who is said to be 10 or 11 years old, was not hurt.
The driver who was in a silver four door last seen speeding down Roosevelt hasn’t been located. Police have not released his name.