Woman is hit by a pick-up and dies while crossing Austin Highway
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman crossing a Northeast side street was struck and killed by a pick-up Sunday night.
San Antonio Police say she was pushing a shopping cart as she made her way across Austin Highway, near Eisenhauer Road when she was hit at around 11:30 P.M.
The driver of the pick-up did stop but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
No charges are expected to be filed against the driver.