Woman jumps out of moving car, breaks leg on San Antonio’s North Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police say a woman who jumped out of a moving car during an argument is in the hospital.

It happened at around 11:30 P.M. Thursday on I-10 in the area of Alametos Street.

The woman was a passenger in the car and was arguing with the driver. For some reason, she jumped out of the moving vehicle, breaking her leg in the process.

Police say the woman is in stable condition and no charges have been filed.

No what on what started the argument.