KTSA KTSA Logo

Woman jumps out of moving car, breaks leg on San Antonio’s North Side

By Don Morgan
June 2, 2023 6:58AM CDT
Share
Woman jumps out of moving car, breaks leg on San Antonio’s North Side
Motion blur ambulance United States

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police say a woman who jumped out of a moving car during an argument is in the hospital.

It happened at around 11:30 P.M. Thursday on I-10 in the area of Alametos Street.

The woman was a passenger in the car and was arguing with the driver. For some reason, she jumped out of the moving vehicle, breaking her leg in the process.

Police say the woman is in stable condition and no charges have been filed.

No what on what started the argument.

More about:
North Side
San Antonio

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio High School coach reported to be under investigation for alleged inappropriate relationship with student
2

Bexar County Sheriff's Office asking for help identifying aggravated robbery suspect
3

National Weather Service: Severe storms, heavy rain possible through Saturday night
4

Police searching for San Antonio woman missing since Monday
5

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies woman who died after being hit by a car in Downtown San Antonio