Woman killed after her Mustang hit by SUV on north side

By Christian Blood
January 16, 2023 11:19AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police will not be filing charges against the driver of an SUV that was involved in a fatal crash Sunday morning.

Investigators say a woman driving a Ford Mustang pulled out of an apartment complex on Vance Jackson before 10:30 a.m. But investigators say a Jeep Cherokee headed north crashed into the Mustang, the collision causing heavy damage to the driver’s side of the Mustang.

Police say the 29-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

Investigators were satisfied the driver of the Cherokee was not at fault in the accident.

