Woman killed, another stabbed at northwest San Antonio shopping center
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — A woman was killed and another wounded after a shooting and stabbing at a northwest San Antonio shopping center Wednesday afternoon.
San Antonio police chief William McManus said officers were called to a barber shop in the 11300 block of Bandera Road near Loop 1604 at around 12:30 p.m. for a reporting of a cutting.
When they arrived, they found a woman in her 20s dead from a gunshot wound in the back of a barber shop in the shopping center and another woman in her 20s stabbed outside the Pei Wei in the same center.
McManus said there was some sort of disturbance — the nature of it not currently known — outside the barber shop. That escalated, leading the suspect — a man in his mid-30s — to shoot the woman in the store.
The chief said it was not a robbery and the barber shop was open with an appointment at the time.
That man then stabbed the other woman multiple times outside the restaurant. Her condition is not currently known, but McManus said she was talking when she was taken to an area hospital.
The police chief said the suspect is not currently in custody, but he said he expects an arrest will be made soon.
The investigation continues.