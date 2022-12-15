KTSA KTSA Logo

Woman killed in early morning crash on IH-35 in San Antonio

By Don Morgan
December 15, 2022 7:04AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police say a woman is dead after she was hit by a pickup on IH-35 Thursday morning.

It was just before 5A.M. when the woman and the driver of an 18 wheeler were involved in a crash near the exit ramp from 35 Northbound to Division Avenue.

As she and the truck driver were exchanging information, she was struck by a man driving a pickup.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. her name and age haven’t been released.

Police have determined that the pickup driver couldn’t see the woman as she stood on side of the road.

He will likely no face any charges.

The fatality forced the closure of the I-35 to Division exit ramp and police haven’t indicated when they expect it to reopen.

