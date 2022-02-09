      Weather Alert

Woman killed in fatal crash in far West Bexar County

Don Morgan
Feb 9, 2022 @ 10:58am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Crews are on the scene of a fatal crash in West Bexar County.

A woman was driving West on Highway 90 near Pioneer Estates when she rear-ended a dump truck as it entered the highway.

She was ejected from her vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her name and age haven’t been released. No charges are being filed against the dump truck driver.

There are some long traffic delays as a result of the crash and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office expects that section of Highway 90 to be reduced to one lane until early Wednesday afternoon.


 

