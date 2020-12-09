      Weather Alert

Woman killed in Northeast Bexar County shooting

Elizabeth Ruiz
Dec 9, 2020 @ 2:19pm
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar talks about murder suspect who barricaded himself in a home with a dead relative on Whispering Acres Sept. 28, 2020/Photo-BCSO

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A woman has been shot and killed in Northeast Bexar County.   Sheriff Javier Salazar said the shooting occurred just before 2 pm Wednesday in the 7600 block of Tarrasa in a neighborhood near Walzem Road near FM 78.

Deputies are looking for a black and silver PT Cruiser in connection with the shooting.  He’s asking anyone with information to call 9-1-1.

Developing story…check back for more information.

