Woman killed in Northeast Bexar County shooting
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A woman has been shot and killed in Northeast Bexar County. Sheriff Javier Salazar said the shooting occurred just before 2 pm Wednesday in the 7600 block of Tarrasa in a neighborhood near Walzem Road near FM 78.
Deputies are looking for a black and silver PT Cruiser in connection with the shooting. He’s asking anyone with information to call 9-1-1.
