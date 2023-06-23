Woman killed in officer involved shooting on San Antonio’s Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A call for a disturbance at a Southwest Side apartment complex ends with a woman being shot to death after reportedly threatening police officers.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus says they were called to the Rosemont on Miller’s Pond Apartments on Old Pearsall Road at around 2 A.M. Friday.

He says the woman was destroying a fire alarm, so firefighters responded to the call as well.

But the woman was acting erratically so the firefighters backed off to let police officers handle the matter.

Chief McManus says the woman did something that the officers determined to be a threat, and that’s when they opened fire.

The woman, reported to be in her 40’s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

During a press conference, Chief McManus says he’s not sure what the woman did that was threatening to the officers as he hasn’t seen the body-cam footage or talked to the officers.

He plans on reviewing the footage this morning.

The officers have been placed on administrative duty during the investigation into the shooting.

This is a developing story and we will provide more details once they become available.