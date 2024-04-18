Woman killed in Southeast side shooting identified by Bexar County Medical Examiner

Police car with flashing lights on at night.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The name of a woman killed in a shooting on the Southeast side Wednesday morning has been released.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner says 37-year-old Nicole Evette Wells was found in the garage at a home in the 5600 block of Espada Cliff. She was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

Wells and a 41-year-old man were in the garage when someone walked up and started shooting.

The man with Wells survived the shooting and was brought to a hospital. His name hasn’t been released.

Police say they haven’t located the shooter and have yet to determine a motive.

The investigation continues.