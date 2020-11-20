Woman killed when her car is hit by a speeding pickup on San Antonio’s North Side
Photo: MGN
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The driver of a pickup was going too fast when he rear-ended a car early Friday morning.
It happened at 1:30 A.M. on Highway 281 North in the area near Henderson Pass.
The truck was going fast enough to push the Honda Civic nearly 300 yards before finally coming to a stop.
The woman was trapped inside the vehicle but by the time crews were able to rescue her, she had died.
The pickup driver had some minor injuries and police suspected he was drunk.
A blood alcohol test confirmed he was driving while under the influence and he’s been charged with intoxication manslaughter.
The victim’s name hasn’t been released.