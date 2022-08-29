Woman killed when struck by car after crossing Loop 410 on San Antonio’s west side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman trying to run across Loop 410 on San Antonio’s west side is dead after she was hit by a car.

San Antonio police say the woman was hit around 6:20 a.m. Monday near Marbach Road after she made it across all lanes of traffic on Loop 410. However, investigators say she was hit on the exit ramp to U.S. 90.

Police say the driver stopped to help, and charges are not expected at this time.

The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.