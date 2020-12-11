Woman leads deputies on chase from San Antonio to Schertz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Booze, weapons and a high speed chase.
Sounds like the plot a Burt Reynolds movie but it was just another night for the Bexar County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies chased a woman for about 25 miles Friday morning.
It started when they tried to stop her in the area of San Pedro Avenue and Loop 410 at around 2:30 A.M.
She kept going, leading deputies in a chase that ended on 1st Street in Schertz.
Deputies searched the woman’s vehicle and found some weapons and alcohol.
She’s been charged with evading arrest, reckless driving and speeding.