      Weather Alert

Woman makes hay replica of Willie Nelson

Associated Press
Jan 3, 2020 @ 5:36am
Photo: Beth M Bays Facebook

A woman in Virginia created a 15-foot-tall hay sculpture country singer Willie Nelson that includes a guitar and Nelson’s iconic pigtail braids.

Huddleston native Beth Bays has been creating giant hay bale sculptures for the last eight years.

She debuted the sculpture of Nelson in November and called it “Will-Hay Nelson.”

Bays owns Buckscrape Farms and started making the hay sculptures as part of a hay bale decorating contest.

The contest ended a few years ago but Bays continues to create new sculptures each year for the community. She says it may be hard to top this one.

 

TAGS
Beth M Bays Will-Hay Nelson woman creates hay sculpture of Willie Nelson
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Texas park employee fired for calling police, saying she’d been run over
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP