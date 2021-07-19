      Weather Alert

Woman on bicycle hit while trying to cross a downtown San Antonio street

Don Morgan
Jul 19, 2021 @ 10:26am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 67 year old woman is recovering after a man driving on Camden Street hit her while she was in a crosswalk.

She was riding her bike in the crosswalk at around 9:20 P.M. Sunday when she was hit.

Her injuries aren’t considered life threatening but she was brought to the hospital with a broken leg.

As far as the driver who hit her, he’s been arrested.

He did stop to help the woman but when the police arrived, they learned the man had an oustanding municipal court warrant.

His name wasn’t released.

 

