Woman shoots and kills her ex after he breaks into her home
Night Time Police Violent Crime Intervention. Police Vehicles with Flashing Lights.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 24 year old man has been shot to death after breaking into his girlfriend’s home.
Police say the shooting happened at around 9 P.M. Wednesday on Lynx Crossing.
The woman tells police a man she had recently broken up with had been texting her all day.
When she arrived at her home he was there waiting for her.
She told the man to leave and when he did, she went inside.
A short time later the man forced a window open and got inside the home. The woman heard him coming up the stairs so she grabbed her gun and hid in the bathroom.
When the man entered she fired one shot, striking him in the abdomen.
He was brought to University Hospital where he died a short time later. No charges have been filed against the woman and police continue to investigate.