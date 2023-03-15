KTSA KTSA Logo

Woman shoots boyfriend during argument in a San Antonio parking lot

By Don Morgan
March 15, 2023 5:16AM CDT
Credit: Pixabay

SAN ANTONO (KTSA News) — An argument between a woman and her boyfriend took a violent turn Tuesday night.

It was just before 8 P.M. when the couple, who were parked in the 1300 block of Bandara Road, got into an argument.

When the 28 year old man got out of the car and began walking away, his girlfriend got into the driver’s seat and followed him across the parking lot. She then pulled a gun and shot the man in the leg.

Witnesses called police and the man was able to get the gun away from his girlfriend before officers arrived.

He’s in stable condition at a San Antonio hospital while she was taken into custody and will likely face assault charges.

Their names haven’t been released.

Police also didn’t say what it was the couple had been arguing about.

