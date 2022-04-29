Woman shoots man who broke into her home on San Antonio’s Southeast side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An intruder who broke into a house on San Antonio’s Southeast side has been shot to death by the homeowner.
KSAT-12 is reporting that the shooting took place at around 10 P.M. Thursday in the 600 block of Kashmuir Place.
The resident tells police she was home with her three children when she heard someone break in to a back room of the house.
She grabbed her gun and shot the man in the chest.
He died in the ambulance that was taking him to the hospital.
His name hasn’t been released and police continue to investigate the shooting.