      Weather Alert

Woman shoots man who broke into her home on San Antonio’s Southeast side

Don Morgan
Apr 29, 2022 @ 5:22am
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An intruder who broke into a house on San Antonio’s Southeast side has been shot to death by the homeowner.

KSAT-12 is reporting that the shooting took place at around 10 P.M. Thursday in the 600 block of Kashmuir Place.

The resident tells police she was home with her three children when she heard someone break in to a back room of the house.

She grabbed her gun and shot the man in the chest.

He died in the ambulance that was taking him to the hospital.

His name hasn’t been released and police continue to investigate the shooting.

 

TAGS
home invasion intruder shot San Antonio southeast side
Popular Posts
Two shot by off-duty police officer in apparent San Antonio road rage shooting
San Antonio woman involved in shooting death of boyfriend heading to prison
San Antonio man shot while sleeping in his East side home
Lars Larson Candidate Endorsements 2022 Mid-Term Elections
Speeding truck carrying 15 immigrants rolls over as driver attempts to avoid deputies
Connect With Us Listen To Us On