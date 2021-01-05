      Weather Alert

Woman shot and killed during argument

Don Morgan
Jan 5, 2021 @ 7:50am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are looking for a woman who shot another female.

Witnesses tell police that the women had been arguing prior to the shooting.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head when police arrived at a home on Seashell Place just after 1:30 A.M. Tuesday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still looking for the shooter who took off in a gray BMW.

Investigators say the women were romantically involved with the same man.

