Woman shot and killed during argument
Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are looking for a woman who shot another female.
Witnesses tell police that the women had been arguing prior to the shooting.
The victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head when police arrived at a home on Seashell Place just after 1:30 A.M. Tuesday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are still looking for the shooter who took off in a gray BMW.
Investigators say the women were romantically involved with the same man.