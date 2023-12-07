Woman shot dead in Converse, police looking for 2 suspects

Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Converse Police Department is working with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office to figure out who shot and killed a woman sitting in her car outside a home on Wednesday night.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 8900 block of Arundal Garden.

Few details are known about the suspects, but investigators say two people walked up to the car and shot the 22-year-old woman.

BCSO says a second person in the car was hurt by gunfire, but they are expected to recover.

There is no word on the motive for the shooting.

If you have any information on who might be responsible, you are urged to contact the Converse Police Department at 210-658-2322.