Woman shot during robbery at San Antonio apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman in her 20’s was shot during a robbery outside a West side apartment complex.
Police were called to the San Juan Square Apartments on South Calaveras Street at around 11 P.M. Sunday.
According to FOX 29 the victim tells police she was sitting in a vehicle with a man when he pulled a gun and tried to rob her.
She was shot in the hand before the man took off.
The victim was brought to the hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.
Police haven’t released a description of the shooter or whether or not he got away with any of the victim’s belongings.
The investigation continues.