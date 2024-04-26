Woman shot in the back when after going outside to investigate noise on San Antonio’s Northwest side, police say

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are investigating a shooting at a Northwest side apartment complex that sent a woman to the hospital.

It happened at around 9:30 p.m. Thursday at some apartments on Gus Eckert Road.

Police say a man and a woman had gone outside after hearing someone trying to get into vehicles in the parking lot.

They say four young people jumped out of a car and started shooting at them.

The woman was hit in the back and was brought to a hospital. She’s reported to be in stable condition. The man who was with her was not hurt.

They say the shooters sped away but couldn’t give a description of the car they were in.

We will provide updates to this developing story as they come in.