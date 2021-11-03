      Weather Alert

Woman shot during attempted car jacking at Alamo Quarry Market on San Antonio’s North side

Don Morgan
Nov 3, 2021 @ 4:42am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman is recovering this morning after she was shot in the face during a carjacking attempt at Alamo Quarry Market.

It was just before 9 P.M. Tuesday when the victim was getting in her car after leaving Whole Foods.

She was approached by a man in his 20’s who shot the woman in the face as he tried stealing her car.

The woman ran back into the store where staff members helped her by covering her face to stop the bleeding.

The gunman ran from the scene but he was located in the movie theater located a short distance from the Whole Foods store.

His name hasn’t been released.

An update on the victim’s condition is expected later Wednesday morning.

