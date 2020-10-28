Woman shot in the knee during argument, shooter says it was an accident
Photo: MGN
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police were called to a West Side home at around 10:30 P.M. Tuesday where an argument combined with alcohol and a gun, ended with a woman in the hospital.
It involved a couple at a home on Tranquil Creek.
The man had a gun and at some point, the woman was shot in the knee.
She was brought to University Hospital and is expected to recover. The man says it was an accident.
Police report the man’s alcohol consumption quite possibly played a major role in the shooting.
He’s been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.