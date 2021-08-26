Woman shot twice while sitting in her car on San Antonio’s Northeast side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for a man who shot a woman twice as she sat in her car on the Northeast side.
It happened 9:30 P.M. Wednesday in the 4800 block of Ray Bon Drive.
A man dressed in black walked up to her car and started shooting.
The victim was hit twice in the upper torso. She’s in critical condition at Brooke Army Medical Center but she’s expected to survive.
After shooting the victim, the man ran off, disappearing into a nearby neighborhood.
Police will continue investigating.