Woman shot while driving on northeast San Antonio Interstate 35 frontage road

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman said she was shot while driving on San Antonio’s northeast side late Sunday night.
San Antonio police said they were working an unrelated crash scene on Loop 410 near Starcrest at around 11:40 p.m. when a woman drove up to the officers and told then she had been shot.
The officers gave her immediate first aid until EMTs got to the scene and took the woman to an area hospital in stable condition.
The victim told officers she was driving northbound on the Interstate 35/410 frontage road between Eisenhauer and Rittiman roads when someone in a dark-colored vehicle shot at her car.
Officers checked the area of the reported shooting, but were unable to find a suspect.
The investigation continues.