Woman shot while watching a movie in her apartment
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman who was watching a movie in her East Side apartment is recovering from gunshot wounds.
At around 12:30 A.M. Thursday, police were called to the apartment in the 4700 block of Rigsby Avenue.
The woman was watching a movie with a man when he heard gunshots as bullets were coming through the walls and windows.
The woman was hit and was brought to the hospital.
Officers found some shell casings in the street but weren’t able to locate the shooter.