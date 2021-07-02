Woman stabbed after attacking ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman who attacked her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend is in the hospital receiving treatment for stab wounds.
Police responded to the 6500 block of Lavender Lane at around 11 P.M. Thursday.
That’s where the 27 year old woman got into an argument with her ex’s new flame.
But when the ex girlfriend kicked the current girlfriend in the back, she fought back… with a knife, stabbing her attacker in the back and chest.
She was brought to Brooke Army Medical center in stable condition.
No names have been released and police continue their investigation.