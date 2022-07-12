      Weather Alert

Woman stabs man during argument at San Antonio convenience store

Don Morgan
Jul 12, 2022 @ 8:27am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police say a stabbing in the parking lot of a downtown convenience store may have been self defense.

It happened at the Quick Trips in the 300 block of San Pedro at around 3:15 A.M. Tuesday.

A man and a woman had gotten into an argument and at some point, the woman pulled a knife and stabbed the man in the back.

He went inside the store to ask for help and when the ambulance arrived, the man refused to go to the hospital. He was treated at the scene and refused to press charges against the woman.

Police say the man and woman are not cooperating with investigators who are trying to determine why the couple began arguing.

