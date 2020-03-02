      Weather Alert

Woman stayed at hotel, visited North Star Mall before 3rd test came back positive for coronavirus

Elizabeth Ruiz
Mar 2, 2020 @ 10:37am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – An evacuee from Wuhan, China who was released in San Antonio stayed at a hotel near the airport and visited North Star Mall before a third test came back positive for coronavirus.

San Antonio Metro Health says three people at the Holiday Inn Airport were exposed and are being monitored. Officials say the  number of people she came in contact with at the mall was low. She also visited the food court. San Antonio Metro Health says the woman spent most of the time sitting by herself, eating Chinese food in the food court. They believe she was at the mall for about two hours Saturday evening from about 5:30 to 7:30.

Developing story….

