Woman steals nearly one million dollars from employer

Don Morgan
Oct 1, 2020 @ 5:30am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — She stole nearly a million dollars from her employer and now a San Antonio woman has to pay it all back…along with some time behind bars.

Rosalinda Fuentes had been processing employee payroll for a company that operates Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and Wendy’s Restaurants in the area.

Paychecks were issued to employees, some who no longer worked for the company and Fuentes would divert the funds to bank accounts under her control.

The scheme went on for 5 years and Fuentes ended up stealing more than $973,000 from the company.

She has to pay that back and was also sentenced to 45 months in prison.

