Woman stopped on I-35 recovering after getting hit by passing car

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One woman is recovering at Brooke Army Medical Center after she was hit by a car on I-35 early Monday morning.

Investigators say the woman had stopped her SUV near Dunn Road to check on it after she hit a guard rail. But while she was outside of her vehicle, she was hit by a silver car that was passing by.

Police say the driver of the silver car did not stop.

KSAT reports the woman is in stable condition.