Woman struck and killed on NB IH 35 near downtown San Antonio
Woman struck and killed by vehicle on IH 35 near Theo-Malone Dec. 7, 2020.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A section of IH 35 near the downtown area was shut down early Monday after a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle.
Police received calls about a woman sitting in the traffic lanes of Northbound IH 35 near the Theo Malone exit around 3:30 a.m. Minutes later, she was struck by a truck and killed. The driver did not stop.
NB IH 35 was shut down from Division to the Theo-Malone exit as officers cleared the scene. The highway was reopened around 5:40 a.m., and the investigation continues.