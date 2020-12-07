      Weather Alert

Woman struck and killed on NB IH 35 near downtown San Antonio

Elizabeth Ruiz
Dec 7, 2020 @ 6:28am
Woman struck and killed by vehicle on IH 35 near Theo-Malone Dec. 7, 2020.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A section of IH 35 near the downtown area was shut down early Monday after a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle.

Police received calls about a woman sitting in the traffic lanes of Northbound IH 35 near the Theo Malone exit around 3:30 a.m. Minutes later, she was struck by a truck and killed.  The driver did not stop.

NB IH 35 was shut down from Division to the Theo-Malone exit as officers cleared the scene. The highway was reopened around 5:40 a.m., and the investigation continues.

 

