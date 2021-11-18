      Weather Alert

Woman struck and killed while crossing San Antonio street

Don Morgan
Nov 18, 2021 @ 5:11am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — For the second time in less than 24 hours, a pedestrian has been struck and killed while crossing a San Antonio street.

The latest fatality happened Wednesday night at around 7 P.M. A woman was crossing Enrique M Barrera Parkway when she was hit by a car.

The driver stopped to help until first responders arrived.

EMS tried to revive the woman but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman’s name and age hasn’t been released and police say the driver will not be charged.

 

