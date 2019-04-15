Woman suffers burns over 90 percent of her body

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A woman has suffered severe burns in a fire at her Northwest Side home. It started around 11:30 Sunday night at the home on Dawnview.

“We found one person inside the home, a woman in her 60s,” said Woody Woodward with the San Antonio Fire Department.

She was found in a rear bedroom.

“She was rescued from the home and transferred with severe burns over 90 percent of her body,” said Woodward.

The woman was rushed to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition.

Damage to the home is estimated at $50,000, and Woodward says the fire also caused minor damage to the residence next door.