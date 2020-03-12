Woman suspected of stealing car claims she’s Beyonce’
Beyonce poses for photographers upon arrival at the 'Lion King' European premiere in central London, Sunday, July 14, 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) – A New Mexico woman is facing charges of stealing a car and claiming she was Beyonce’.
The Las Cruces Sun-News reports 48-year-old Surena Henry was arrested Saturday morning after an officer spotted a car suspected of being stolen.
Court documents say Henry ignored an officer’s orders to pull over and drove to her own home.
Police say Henry told an officer she found the keys in the car and decided to take it for a joy ride.
Police say Henry also told the officer she did not pull over because she didn’t feel like it.
Henry is charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, concealing identity and resisting or obstructing an arrest.
It’s not known if she has an attorney who can comment.