Woman suspected of stealing submachine gun from Converse gun range taken into custody

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman accused of stealing a submachine gun from a shooting range in Converse has been arrested.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says 25 year old Amber Herring used her dead sister’s ID and paid cash to rent the weapon at around 1 P.M. Friday, May 5.

After the clerk handed Herring the gun, she walked outside to a white pickup and drove away. She left the ID behind and the theft was caught on surveillance video.

Deputies used the ID to track down Herring. She was identified as the woman in the video by a tattoo on her chest. The clerk at the gun range was able to identify Herring as well.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Bexar County Jail Monday night on charges of theft and possession of a prohibited firearm.

Bond has been set at $30,000.