Woman tosses two small children into Louisiana lake from highway bridge, killing one

(Texas News Radio) — A child was killed, another injured, after being tossed from a highway bridge into a Louisiana lake Friday morning.
Shreveport police say they got a call about a small child floating in the city’s Cross Lake near Interstate 220 just before 11 a.m. Friday. Crews recovered the body a short time after the call came in, but the child was declared deceased at the scene.
Rescuers found another child in the water. They were taken to an area hospital in life-threatening condition.
“We do believe at this point that the children were thrown from a bridge,” Shreveport police spokeswoman Sgt. Angie Willhite told reporters.
A woman — who was driving a gray Dodge Caravan with Texas license plates as described by witnesses — in her 30s was arrested at the Louisiana-Texas state line.
It’s not clear what her relation is to the children.