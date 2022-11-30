Woman wanted for burglary, theft of New Braunfels Denny’s restaurant

New Braunfels Police Department/Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — New Braunfels police are looking for a woman who broke into a Denny’s restaurant over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Police say the burglary happened while the restaurant on Interstate 35 north of State Highway 46 was closed overnight Friday into Saturday.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspect as shown above.

Police say the burglar stole cash from the business and did significant damage inside the restaurant.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying her. Contact the New Braunfels Police Department or Comal County Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS if you know who she is.