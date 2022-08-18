Woman who confessed to killing man she met online sentenced to 40 years

Photo: Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio woman has been sentenced for killing a man she met online.

According to a press release from Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales, 26 year old Aliza Cantu pled guilty to the murder of Marc Anthony Ramirez.

The two first connected online in July of 2019 then met up in person. They drank some beer, smoked meth and at some point Cantu shot Ramirez in the head.

When she was arrested a few days later she reportedly confessed to murdering Ramirez.

Cantu was sentenced to 40 years Wednesday in the 186th district court.