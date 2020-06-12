      Weather Alert

Woman who shot and killed elderly parents has died

Elizabeth Ruiz
Jun 12, 2020 @ 11:52am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A woman who shot and killed her elderly parents has died of  a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say.

Fifty-year-old Lisa Theroux called 9-1-1 Thursday morning and said she had shot her parents at their home on Round Table Drive in the Camelot subdivision. When officers arrived at the Northeast Side home, they heard a gunshot. Theroux was found in the backyard with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. She was transported to a hospital where she later died.

Her parents were found dead inside the home. James Robert Browning was 84-years-old.  Elizabeth Mosel Browning was 79.

