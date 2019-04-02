Woman with Taiwanese passports arrested at Mar-a-Lago with 4 cell phones, a laptop and a thumb drive with malware
By ABC News
|
Apr 2, 2019 @ 4:31 PM

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images(PALM BEACH, Fla.) — A woman carrying two Taiwanese passports, four cellphones, and a thumb drive containing “malicious malware” managed to skirt multiple layers of security at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court in Florida.

An affidavit signed by a Secret Service agent described how Yujing Zhang, 32, appeared to lie to agents and made it deep into one of President Trump’s marquee properties before a receptionist discovered she was not “on any Mar-a-Lago access list.”

Zhang later told agents she was asked by a Chinese friend to try to discuss foreign policy with a Trump family member, according to an affidavit. Trump was not at the club during the incident, according to a press pool report.

Federal prosecutors in Florida have charged Zhang with lying to a federal agent and entering restricted grounds.

The Secret Service says the investigation is ongoing. Zhang’s public defender did not immediately respond to request for comment.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

California engineer arrested on charges of attempting to poison colleague with ‘toxic amount of cadmium’: Police Police to charge suspect in hit-and-run that seriously hurt 9-year-old girl who was playing in her yard Julián Castro calls for end to criminalizing border crossers Trump suggests deferring GOP health plan push to after 2020 Baby boom in the classroom: Nearly half of elementary school’s teachers announce pregnancies ‘Justice has been served’: Man found guilty of murdering NYC jogger
Comments