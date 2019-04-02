Woman with Taiwanese passports arrested at Mar-a-Lago with 4 cell phones, a laptop and a thumb drive with malware

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images(PALM BEACH, Fla.) — A woman carrying two Taiwanese passports, four cellphones, and a thumb drive containing “malicious malware” managed to skirt multiple layers of security at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court in Florida.

An affidavit signed by a Secret Service agent described how Yujing Zhang, 32, appeared to lie to agents and made it deep into one of President Trump’s marquee properties before a receptionist discovered she was not “on any Mar-a-Lago access list.”

Zhang later told agents she was asked by a Chinese friend to try to discuss foreign policy with a Trump family member, according to an affidavit. Trump was not at the club during the incident, according to a press pool report.

Federal prosecutors in Florida have charged Zhang with lying to a federal agent and entering restricted grounds.

The Secret Service says the investigation is ongoing. Zhang’s public defender did not immediately respond to request for comment.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.



