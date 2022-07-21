Woman’s body dumped in front of home on San Antonio’s West side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A lot of questions after someone dumped a young woman’s body in the front yard of a home on San Antonio’s West side.
Police got the call from the 2400 block of San Luis Street at around 2 P.M. Wednesday. The caller claimed they saw someone dump the body.
The victim is about 18 to 20 years old and had several gunshot or stab wounds on her body. The medical examiner will determine her exact cause of death as well as her identification.
In the meantime, anyone with information is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7635.